YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Along with Kosi Rail Mega Bridge, PM Modi to inaugurate 12 other rail projects today

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Sep 18: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to virtually inaugurate the Kosi Rail Mega Bridge in Bihar at 12pm today (September 18).

    Narendra Modi

    Apart from the bridge, PM Modi will inaugurate 12 other rail projects related to passenger facilities for the benefit of the state, a Railway Ministry release said.

    The release said that a new railway bridge on the Kiul River, two new railway lines, five electrification projects, one electric locomotive shed at Barauni and a third line project between Barh-Bakhtiyarpur are some of them.

    Territorial aggrandisement: India rejects Islamabad’s obsession

    "The dedication of the Kosi Rail Mahasetu is a watershed moment in the history of Bihar and the entire region connecting to the North East. In 1887, a metre gauge link was built in between Nirmali and Bhaptiahi (Saraigarh). During the heavy flood and severe India-Nepal earthquake in 1934, the rail link was washed away. Thereafter, due to the meandering nature of Kosi river, no attempt was made to restore this rail link for long period," it said.

    Onus on Pak to create conducive atmosphere to resolve issues peacefully: India

    The historical project to build the bridge, which is 1.9 kilometres long and has been constructed at a cost of Rs 516 crore, was sanctioned by the Centre in 2003-04.

    The bridge, being inaugurated ahead of Bihar Assembly Election 2020, has strategic importance along the India-Nepal border.

    "This bridge is of strategic importance along the border. The project was completed during the COVID-19 pandemic where the migrant labour also participated in its completion," the release said.

    More NARENDRA MODI News

    Read more about:

    narendra modi railways

    Story first published: Friday, September 18, 2020, 9:11 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 18, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X