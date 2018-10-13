Alok Nath files defamation case against Vinta Nand

India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
    Mumbai, Oct 13: Actor Alok Nath filed a defamation case on Saturday against writer-producer Vinta Nanda, who had accused him of rape.

    File photo of Alok Nath

    Earlier this week, Vinta Nanda, the creator of 90s show Tara, shared a shattering account of rape, which happened nearly two decades ago. The alleged rapist was a 'sanskaari' actor, she wrote in her lengthy Facebook post, whom social media has identified as Alok Nath.

    Television and film actor Alok Nath who was accused of rape after writer Vinta Nanda shared her harrowing story on Facebook , several women who have worked with the 'sanskari baap' have alleged about his behaviour in public.

    Two other women have also come forward with their alleged #MeToo experiences with Mr Nath - actress Sandhya Mridul and a woman who worked on the crew of Hum Saath Saath Hai.

    Story first published: Saturday, October 13, 2018, 11:41 [IST]
