Alok Nath files defamation case against Vinta Nanda

Mumbai, Oct 13: Actor Alok Nath filed a defamation case on Saturday against writer-producer Vinta Nanda, who had accused him of rape.

Alok Nath's advocate Ashok Saraogi told a private TV channel that his client has filed a written complaint in the Amboli police station through his wife. Also, he has approached a local court to initiate proceedings against the persons who have allegedly defamed him.

Also Read | #MeToo effect: After Sajid Khan, Nana Patekar steps out of Housefull 4

Earlier this week, Vinta Nanda, the creator of 90s show Tara, shared a shattering account of rape, which happened nearly two decades ago. The alleged rapist was a 'sanskaari' actor, she wrote in her lengthy Facebook post, whom social media has identified as Alok Nath.

Television and film actor Alok Nath who was accused of rape after writer Vinta Nanda shared her harrowing story on Facebook, several women who have worked with the 'sanskari baap' have alleged about his behaviour in public.

Also Read | Mumbai: Shiv Sena MLA escapes unhurt in attack, 2 party workers injured

Two other women have also come forward with their alleged #MeToo experiences with Mr Nath - actress Sandhya Mridul and a woman who worked on the crew of Hum Saath Saath Hai.