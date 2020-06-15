Almost 2 lakh people flew in and out of India on 870 charters post lockdown: DGCA

By PTI

New Delhi, June 15: Aviation regulator DGCA on Monday said that foreign airlines have operated 870 chartered flights, carrying around two lakh stranded people to their destinations amid the coronavirus-triggered lockdown.

India suspended international and domestic passenger flights on March 23 and March 25, respectively.

While domestic passenger services resumed on May 25, international passenger services continue to remain suspended in the country.

The Indian government started the Vande Bharat Mission on May 6 to help stranded people reach their destinations through special international flights amid the lockdown.

'In addition to facilitating the Vande Bharat Mission, the DGCA granted permission to around 870 chartered flights, transporting around two lakh passengers, both inbound & outbound. Several airlines helped in the humanitarian mission of taking stranded people to their destinations,' the Directorate General of Civil Aviation tweeted.

'Major airlines, including Qatar Airways-81, KLM Dutch-68, Kuwait Air-41, British Airways-39, FlyDubai-38, Air France-32, Jazeera-30, Air Arabia-20, Gulf Air-19, Sri Lankan-19, Biman Bangladesh-15, Korean Air-14, Delta-13, Saudia-13 & Air Nippon-12 took part in the operations,' it added.