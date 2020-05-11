Allow smooth movement of medical professionals, MHA tells states

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 11: Union Home Secretary, Ajay Bhalla has written to the Chief Secretaries stating that the movement of medical professionals and para-medical staff should not be restricted.

The services of medical and para medical staff are urgently required in meeting the challenge of. COVID-19. They also have to render normal responsibilities such as conducting immunisation programmes, handling the onset vector and other seasonal diseases and also meeting other emergencies.

Any restriction in the movement of these persons can lead to severe constraints in rendering COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 medical services. As such, ensuring unhindered movement of all such persons is essential for meeting public health requirements and saving previous human lives, Bhalla also said.

At many places, private clinics and nursing homes are also reported to have not been allowed to open. The functioning of these medical facilities, which supplement the regular medical infrastrcture and relieve the burden on hospitals is crucial. I would urge all States and ITs to ensure that such clinics and nursing homes continue to function without any hinderance, the letter also stated.

I would emphasise the governments should ensure that their field officials allow smooth movement of all medical professionals, nurses, para medical, sanitisation personnel and ambulances and ensure the opening of all private clinics, nursing homes, labs with all their medical professionals and staff. Such movement shall also be facilitated winter-state whenever required, the Home Secretary also said.