    Allow reopening of religious places: Yediyurappa appeals to Centre

    Bengaluru, May 27: Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting that Karnataka be allowed to reopen temples, mosques, churches and other religious places.

    "We have to get a lot of permissions before opening up, so let's wait and see. If we get permission, places of worship can open by June 1," Yediyurappa said on Wednesday.

    Places of worship have been shut across the country since late March, when PM Modi announced a total lockdown to break the chain of coronavirus.

    Earlier, state minister Kota Srinivas Poojary had expressed hope that temples would open in June. He had told reporters that the decision had been made keeping social distancing and hygiene in mind.

      There have been repeated requests from devotees across faiths to open up religious institutions. While the government is in favour of opening these places, providing social distancing norms are maintained, it would, however, wait for the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

      Karnataka to open temples from June 1

      This would apply to Temples, Churches and Mosques. However, there would be no large gatherings, fairs etc to adhere to the social distancing norms.

      The original plan of the government was to provide e-darshan and send prasadam through postal service.

