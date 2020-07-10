  • search
    Allow independent review of chinese intrusion: Rahul Gandhi urges Centre

    New Delhi, July 10: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday urged the government to allow an independent fact-finding mission to identify incursion, intrusion and encroachment by China.

    "GOI (Government of India) must listen to the veterans and inform India of the steps taken to ensure no more Indian territory is taken by China. Allow an independent fact finding mission to identify incursion, intrusion and encroachment by China," the former Congress chief said on Twitter.

    Rahul Gandhi
    The Congress leader targeted the government citing a news report by news website The Wire, headlined "India-China Standoff: 144 Armed Forces Veterans Appeal for Accountability, Reforms".

    Gandhi has been attacking the government ever since the violent face-off between Indian and Chinese troops at Galwan Valley in eastern ladakh on June 15 claimed the lives of 20 Indian soldiers.

      Covid-19 vaccine won't be possible before 2021, Parliament Panel told| Oneindia News

      Earlier in the day, Congress leader P Chidambaram tweeted, "We are generally happy with the disengagement and de-escalation. People will keep a close watch on the PROCESS and the PROGRESS (sic)."

      China allows WHO to trace coronavirus’ origin, rebukes US exit move from UN body

      "But let us remember, the declared goal is restoration of status quo ante as on May 5, 2020," he also said.

      India and China on Friday decided to follow through with steps for "complete disengagement" of troops in eastern Ladakh for "full restoration" of peace and tranquillity along the Line of Actual Control in a fresh round of diplomatic talks to scale down tensions along the de facto border.

      Friday, July 10, 2020, 22:46 [IST]
