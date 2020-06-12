Allow fliers to use credit till 2 years: SC on airline refunds

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, June 12: The Supreme Court today proposed that airlines provide a credit shell with a two-year validity against flight bookings that were cancelled during the lockdown.

A bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan, S K Kaul and M R Shah asked the Centre to take a stand on the issue and work out ways for full refund.

The Supreme Court also asked, "Why should credit being issued by the airlines be limited to a short period or for the same route?"

The Supreme Court went on to suggest that passengers whose flight tickets were cancelled should get a time period of at least two years to use the credit amount.

"Allow a passenger to use that credit for any route," said the Supreme Court.

A plea was also raised that airlines across the world are facing tough time due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and they too be heard as parties to the plea filed by one NGO, 'Pravasi Legal Cell'.