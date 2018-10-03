Alliance with Congress ‘not at any cost,’ says Mayawati

New Delhi, Oct 3: Launching an all out attack, BSP supremo Mayawati said that her party would not ally with the Congress at any cost.

There is no question of the BSP allying with the Rahul Gandhi led Congress at any cost in the state elections at Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, she also said.

In MP and Rajasthan, we will ally either with the regional parties or fight it alone, she further said. We will not fight the elections with the Congress, she added.

She also said that the intention of the Congress is not to defeat the BJP, but to cause harm to friendly partners. The Congress is trying to defeat their partners instead of the BJP, Mayawati also told a press conference.

What Mayawati said:

Does the Congress have intentions to defeat the BJP?

Digivijaya Singh does not wish for a BSP-Congress alliance.

They are afraid of agencies like CBI, ED.

Singh is a BJP agent who says that Mayawati is under pressure from the Centre and hence does not want the alliance.

The above allegations by Singh are baseless.

Sonia and Rahul have the right intentions, but other leaders do not.

Congress has become arrogant.

People are angry both with BJP and Congress.

Congress has been routed and still thinks it can beat BJP alone.

Congress has not learnt from the Gujarat verdict.