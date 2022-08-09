Alliance ends in Bihar, all eyes on Nitish’s meet with Governor: What to expect next

India
    New Delhi, Aug 09: The drama in Bihar is all but over. Nitish Kumar announced that he is snapping ties with the BJP and is all set to meet the Governor at 4 pm.

    He is likely to announce his resignation as Chief Minister. Reports say that he would meet with the RJD leaders and then stake a claim to form the government. The BJP on the other hand said that it never initiated anything to stir up issues between the two parties.

    I do not want to make a comment on this, but the BJP never initiated anything that may stir up a controversy or create a situation of uncertainty. JD(U) will make a decision, but the BJO wants Nitish Kumar to continue as CM, BJP leader Kaushal Kishore told news agency ANI. This is in interest of Bihar and the nation, he also said.

    Ajeet Sharma of the Congress said that if Kumar comes he would be welcomed. We will support him. A meeting of the Mahaghatbandan is underway and we should take a decision to support Kumar by considering him as the CM. However we can come to a conclusion only after the meeting, Sharma also said.

    A BJP leader said that expecting this alliance to survive is like a very sick patient's family refusing to give up hope.

    Kumar has been blaming R C P Singh a former member of the JD(U) who according to him is a proxy of Union Home Minister, Amit Shah.

    Singh quit the JD(U) on the weekend after he was accused by the party of deep rooted corruption.

    In 2017, Singh joined the Union Cabinet as a representative of Kumar's party. Kumar was upset that the party was offered only one cabinet position at the Centre.

    Meanwhile the RJD has already offered support to the JD(U). The JD(U) and RJD had formed the government in Bihar after the former broke away a 10 year old alliance with the BJP.

    Story first published: Tuesday, August 9, 2022, 14:45 [IST]
