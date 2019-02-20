  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Alleging obstruction in Saradha scam probe, SC judges refuses to hear matter

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 20: Supreme Court judge, Justice L Nageswara Rao, Wednesday recused himself from hearing the CBI's plea alleging obstruction in its probe into the multi-crore Sarada chit fund scam probe by West Bengal authorities.

    Alleging obstruction in Saradha scam probe, SC judges refuses to hear matter

    A three-judge bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices Rao and Sanjiv Khanna adjourned the hearing on pleas of the CBI, saying that one of the judges was not inclined to be part of the bench to hear the matter.

    Also Read | HC grants interim protection to Nalini Chidambaram in Saradha chit fund scam case

    Justice Rao said he had appeared for the state as a lawyer and therefore cannot hear the case.

    The bench has now posted the matter for hearing on February 27 before an appropriate bench of which Justice Rao is not a part.

    On February 18, West Bengal Chief secretary Malay Kumar De, DGP Virendera Kumar and Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar had filed separate affidavits in the apex court on the contempt petition moved by the CBI in connection with the scam and had tendered "unconditional and unambiguous apology".

    Also Read | Saradha chit fund: Ex-agent is selling flowers to pay off investors' money lost in Ponzi scheme

    The court had on February 5 directed them to file replies on the contempt pleas filed against them by the CBI.

    Read more about:

    saradha chit fund scam sc judges cbi

    Story first published: Wednesday, February 20, 2019, 15:53 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 20, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue