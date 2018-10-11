India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
  • search

Alleged spy Nishant Agarwal sent to 7-days police custody

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Lucknow, Oct 11: A Lucknow Court on Thursday (October 11) sent Nishant Agarwal, an alleged spy who used to work at Brahmos missile unit in Maharashtra's Nagpur, to 7 days of police custody.

    Nishant Agarwal outside Lucknow Special CJM Court (Image courtesy - ANI/Twitter)
    Nishant Agarwal outside Lucknow Special CJM Court (Image courtesy - ANI/Twitter)

    Nishant Agrawal was nabbed in a joint operation by the Anti-Terrorism Squads of Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh on October 8. He originally hails from Uttarakhand and was working as a systems engineer.

    Nagpur Sessions Court had earlier sent him to three days transit remand to UP ATS on Oct 9 on charges of spying, said reports.

    After the search conducted at Agrawal's residence on October 9, UP ATS' Aseem Arun said that very sensitive information was found on Agarwal's personal computer.

    [Brahmos spy case: Lured with a job, how Agrawal set a trap for himself]

    Agarwal has been accused of leaking key technical information to the ISI. Sources say that they are also now finding out if he was passing on information to other spy agencies as well. He is being questioned if he was also in touch with anyone from an American agency.

    [Very sensitive information found from suspected ISI agent's computer, says UP ATS]

    The police say that he had been arrested from the Defence Research and Development Organisation which makes fuel for the BrahMos missile. The operation against Agrawal was a top secret one. None, other than the two agencies that worked together had wind of the operation. Agrawal had been working with this unit since the past four years. Last year, he was even given the Young Scientist Award.

    Read more about:

    nishant agrawal brahmos spy isi

    Story first published: Thursday, October 11, 2018, 19:28 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 11, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue