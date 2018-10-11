Alleged spy Nishant Agarwal sent to 7-days police custody

Lucknow, Oct 11: A Lucknow Court on Thursday (October 11) sent Nishant Agarwal, an alleged spy who used to work at Brahmos missile unit in Maharashtra's Nagpur, to 7 days of police custody.

Nishant Agrawal was nabbed in a joint operation by the Anti-Terrorism Squads of Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh on October 8. He originally hails from Uttarakhand and was working as a systems engineer.

Nagpur Sessions Court had earlier sent him to three days transit remand to UP ATS on Oct 9 on charges of spying, said reports.

After the search conducted at Agrawal's residence on October 9, UP ATS' Aseem Arun said that very sensitive information was found on Agarwal's personal computer.

[Brahmos spy case: Lured with a job, how Agrawal set a trap for himself]

Agarwal has been accused of leaking key technical information to the ISI. Sources say that they are also now finding out if he was passing on information to other spy agencies as well. He is being questioned if he was also in touch with anyone from an American agency.

[Very sensitive information found from suspected ISI agent's computer, says UP ATS]

The police say that he had been arrested from the Defence Research and Development Organisation which makes fuel for the BrahMos missile. The operation against Agrawal was a top secret one. None, other than the two agencies that worked together had wind of the operation. Agrawal had been working with this unit since the past four years. Last year, he was even given the Young Scientist Award.