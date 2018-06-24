Allegations of discrimination against Jammu and Ladakh have no basis: Mehbooba Mufti

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday launched a scathing attack on the BJP and said that PDP's commitment to the Agenda of Alliance 'never wavered'.

The BJP earlier this month withdrew its support from Mufti-led government in the state after which Jammu and Kashmir came under governor's rule on June 20. The BJP then attributed PDP's soft approach towards terrorism and lack of development in Jammu and Ladakh as the main reasons behind their decision to withdraw support.

"Many false charges levelled against us by our former allies. Our commitment to the Agenda of Alliance, co-authored by Ram Madhav & endorsed by senior leaders like Rajnath Ji never wavered. It is sad to see them disown their own initiative & label it a 'soft approach," Mufti tweeted today.

"Status quo on Article 370, dialogue with Pakistan & Hurriyat were a part of AoA. Encouraging dialogue, withdrawing cases against stonepelters & the unilateral ceasefire were much needed measures to restore confidence on the ground. This was recognized & endorsed by BJP," she said in another tweet.

BJP in-charge of Jammu and Kashmir Ram Madhav had on June 19 said that 'terrorism, violence and radicalisation' had seen a rise under Mehbooba's rule. BJP president Amit Shah on Saturday said the "PDP-led government" had discriminated against Jammu and Ladakh regions. Mehbooba said the BJP's allegation that the coalition government ignored Jammu is not true.

"Allegations of discrimination against Jammu and Ladakh have no basis in reality. Yes, the valley has been in turmoil for a long time & the floods of 2014 were a setback, therefore needed focused attention. But that does not mean that there was any less development elsewhere," Menbooba Mufti wrote in another tweet.

"Results on the ground for all to see. If anything they should review the performance of their own ministers, who largely represented the Jammu region if there were any such concerns, none among them either at state or central level talked about it during the last 3 years," she wrote.

She said BJP leaders cited the killing of senior journalist Shujaat Bukhari in Srinagar on June 14 as one reason to break the alliance but they were not acting against their own MLA for "threatening" journalists.

"After expressing concern about freedom of expression in J&K following Shujaat's murder, their MLA, notorious & even punished for his role in the aftermath of the unfortunate Kathua case still threatens journalists belonging to the valley,so what are they going to do about him?," she said.

[Fundamental rights under threat in J&K, withdrew support in nation's interest: Ram Madhav]

Mehbooba Mufti said that not handing over the Rasana rape and murder case to the CBI, getting the "pro-rapist Ministers" removed from the cabinet and issuing orders not to harass the Gujjar and Bakarwal community in the guise of anti-encroachment drives were her duty as Chief Minister.

Madhav, after BJP withdrew from alliance on June 19, said the alliance was forged three years ago based on a common minimum program and agenda of alliance, adding that the PDP had not lived upto it.

