Allahabad University entrance exam result 2020 declared: Dates for BA LLB, PGAT result announced
New Delhi, Oct 26: The Allahabad University entrance exam results 2020 have been declared. The same is available on the official website.
Somnath Gupta scored the first rank, while Shivam Mishra and Raviraj Pankaj bagged the second and third rank respectively. Anshul Verma and Chandan Kumar Mehta stood fourth and fifth respectively in the BA result.
In the B.Com result Sarvesh Kumar, Sarvesh Kumar and Mudit Bakshi stood first, second and third. Archana Singh and Vinayak Dwivedi came fourth and fifth respectively.
B.Sc. Math:
1st rank: AVINASH MADHESHIYA
2nd rank: YASH TIWAR
3rd rank: RAVI KUMAR
4th rank: DIVYANSH TRIPATHI
5th rank: DIPANSU MISHRA
B.Sc. Home Science:
1st rank: ANKITA GUPTA
2nd rank: PRIYANKA YADAV
3rd rank: DEEPTI YADAV
4th rank: SHACHEE TRIPATHI
5th rank: VAISHNAVI SINGH
BFA result:
1st rank: DIVYANSH KUMAR NANDA
2nd rank: RAJKUMAR KUSHWAHA
3rd rank: KM ANURADHA
4th rank: SIMRAN YADAV
5th rank: ARVIND SINGH
B.Sc Bio:
1st rank: SAUMYA TRIPATHI
2nd rank: ABHAY KUMAR MAURYA
3rd rank: ARPIT SINGH
4th rank: VINAYAK SHUKLA
5th rank: SHIVANGI RAGHUVANSHI
BPA result:
1st rank: PRAGYA KUMARI
2nd rank: ARJUN TIWARI
3rd rank: AANYA CHAUDHARY
4th rank: KRISHNA KANT TRIPATHI
5th rank: BHASKAR DWIVEDI
The entrance exams to the PG and UG courses were conducted last month. The results of the BA LLB and PGAT will be released on October 28. The process of online admission will start from October 27. The results are available on allduniv.ac.in.