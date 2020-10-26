Allahabad University entrance exam result 2020 declared: Dates for BA LLB, PGAT result announced

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 26: The Allahabad University entrance exam results 2020 have been declared. The same is available on the official website.

Somnath Gupta scored the first rank, while Shivam Mishra and Raviraj Pankaj bagged the second and third rank respectively. Anshul Verma and Chandan Kumar Mehta stood fourth and fifth respectively in the BA result.

In the B.Com result Sarvesh Kumar, Sarvesh Kumar and Mudit Bakshi stood first, second and third. Archana Singh and Vinayak Dwivedi came fourth and fifth respectively.

B.Sc. Math:

1st rank: AVINASH MADHESHIYA

2nd rank: YASH TIWAR

3rd rank: RAVI KUMAR

4th rank: DIVYANSH TRIPATHI

5th rank: DIPANSU MISHRA

B.Sc. Home Science:

1st rank: ANKITA GUPTA

2nd rank: PRIYANKA YADAV

3rd rank: DEEPTI YADAV

4th rank: SHACHEE TRIPATHI

5th rank: VAISHNAVI SINGH

BFA result:

1st rank: DIVYANSH KUMAR NANDA

2nd rank: RAJKUMAR KUSHWAHA

3rd rank: KM ANURADHA

4th rank: SIMRAN YADAV

5th rank: ARVIND SINGH

B.Sc Bio:

1st rank: SAUMYA TRIPATHI

2nd rank: ABHAY KUMAR MAURYA

3rd rank: ARPIT SINGH

4th rank: VINAYAK SHUKLA

5th rank: SHIVANGI RAGHUVANSHI

BPA result:

1st rank: PRAGYA KUMARI

2nd rank: ARJUN TIWARI

3rd rank: AANYA CHAUDHARY

4th rank: KRISHNA KANT TRIPATHI

5th rank: BHASKAR DWIVEDI

The entrance exams to the PG and UG courses were conducted last month. The results of the BA LLB and PGAT will be released on October 28. The process of online admission will start from October 27. The results are available on allduniv.ac.in.