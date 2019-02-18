For Quick Alerts
Allahabad High Court Group D Results 2018 declared, how to check
India
New Delhi, Feb 18: The Allahabad High Court Group D Results 2018 has been declared. The results are available on the official website.
The Allahabad High Court has invited applications to fill up a total of 4,386 posts. The selection procedure was based on Stage I and Stage II modes. The results are available on allahabadhighcourt.in.
How to check Allahabad High Court Group D Results 2018:
- Go to allahabadhighcourt.in
- Click on the results tab
- The results will appear in a PDF format
- Check results with roll number
- Download results
- Take a printout