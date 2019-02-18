  • search
    Allahabad High Court Group D Results 2018 declared, how to check

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 18: The Allahabad High Court Group D Results 2018 has been declared. The results are available on the official website.

    Allahabad High Court Group D Results 2018 declared, how to check

    The Allahabad High Court has invited applications to fill up a total of 4,386 posts. The selection procedure was based on Stage I and Stage II modes. The results are available on allahabadhighcourt.in.

    How to check Allahabad High Court Group D Results 2018:

    • Go to allahabadhighcourt.in
    • Click on the results tab
    • The results will appear in a PDF format
    • Check results with roll number
    • Download results
    • Take a printout

    Story first published: Monday, February 18, 2019, 7:44 [IST]
