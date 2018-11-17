Allahabad High Court Group D 2017 result declared

New Delhi, Nov 17: The Allahabad High Court Group D 2017 result has been declared. The results are available on the official website.

Allahabad High Court Group D 2017 exams for Stage-I & Stage-II were conducted on 12 November and 22 September respectively for Group 'D' Cadre (Post Code 04) posts. The official notification reads, "The result/candidature of the final selected candidates is purely provisional and shall be subject to the outcome of writ petition Writ A No. 8423 of 2018 Ashok Kumar Singh And 11 Others Vs State of UP And Another and any other Writ Petition(s), if any, connected/filed before this Hon'ble Court or Lucknow Bench of this Court or any other Court". The results are available on allahabadhighcourt.in.