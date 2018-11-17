  • search

Allahabad High Court Group D 2017 result declared

By Simran Kashyap
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Evening news brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    New Delhi, Nov 17: The Allahabad High Court Group D 2017 result has been declared. The results are available on the official website.

    Allahabad High Court Group D 2017 result declared

    Allahabad High Court Group D 2017 exams for Stage-I & Stage-II were conducted on 12 November and 22 September respectively for Group 'D' Cadre (Post Code 04) posts. The official notification reads, "The result/candidature of the final selected candidates is purely provisional and shall be subject to the outcome of writ petition Writ A No. 8423 of 2018 Ashok Kumar Singh And 11 Others Vs State of UP And Another and any other Writ Petition(s), if any, connected/filed before this Hon'ble Court or Lucknow Bench of this Court or any other Court". The results are available on allahabadhighcourt.in.

    Read more about:

    allahabad high court results

    Story first published: Saturday, November 17, 2018, 7:04 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 17, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue