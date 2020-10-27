Allahabad HC will monitor all aspects of Hathras probe by CBI

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 27: The Supreme Court has said that the Allahabad High Court will monitor the CBI probe into the Hathras incident. The court said that all aspects of the Hathras probe will be looked into by the High Court.

A bench comprising Chief Justice S A Bobde, Justice A S Bopanna and Justice V Ramasubramanian had on October 15 reserved its verdict on a public interest litigation (PIL) and several intervention pleas of activists and lawyers who have argued that a fair trial was not possible in Uttar Pradesh as the probe has allegedly been botched up. The court said that the CBI will also file the status report in the Allahabad HC.

The lawyer, appearing for the victim''s family, had told the apex court that trial in the case be shifted out of Uttar Pradesh to a court in the national capital after completion of investigation.

A 19-year-old Dalit woman was allegedly raped by four upper-caste men in Hathras on September 14. She died on September 29 at Delhi''s Safdarjung Hospital during treatment.

The victim was cremated in the dead of the night near her home on September 30. Her family alleged they were forced by the local police to hurriedly conduct her last rites. Local police officers, however, said the cremation was carried out "as per the wishes of the family"

During the hearing in the apex court, activist-lawyer Indira Jaising had also raised apprehension of not having a fair trial in the case in Uttar Pradesh.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta had referred to the affidavit filed in the apex court by the Uttar Pradesh government which gave details about the security and protection provided to the victim''s family and witnesses in the case.

The state government, which has already transferred the case to the CBI and has given consent to monitoring by the apex court, had filed the affidavit after the top court sought details on witness protection and on whether the victim''s family has chosen a lawyer.

Referring to the compliance affidavit, Mehta said that victim''s family has informed that they have engaged lawyer and they have also requested that government advocate should also pursue the case on their behalf.