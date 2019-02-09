  • search
    Allahabad HC prohibits media from publishing photos of women bathing at Kumbh Mela

    Allahabad, Feb 9: Allahabad High Court has directed that no photographs of women taking a bath/dip in the 'Mela' area to be published by the print or visual media. If any publication is done, an action shall be taken against the publisher by the Court.

    Naga Sadhus arrive to take a holy dip at Sangam on the auspicious Mauni Amavasya day during the Kumbh Mela, or pitcher festival, in Allahabad (Prayagraj). PTI file photo
    Naga Sadhus arrive to take a holy dip at Sangam on the auspicious 'Mauni Amavasya' day during the Kumbh Mela, or pitcher festival, in Allahabad (Prayagraj). PTI file photo

    According to reports, the petition was filed by advocate Asim Kumar seeking ban on photographs in bathing spots. The Bench of Justice PKS Baghel and Justice Pankaj Bhatia have expressed displeasure over photography and videography on bathing ghats in Kumbh Mela premises.

    The Court has directed the Fair Officer that any videography and photography in bathing ghats have to be banned.

    The Kumbh Mela comprises of many rituals including bathing ritual, which by far is the most significant ritual performed at Kumbh. Millions of pilgrims take part in the Kumbh bathing ritual at the Triveni Sangam. Performing this sacred ceremony is in accordance with the belief that by submerging oneself in the holy waters, one is purged of all their sins, release themselves and their ancestors from the cycle of rebirth and ultimate attainment of Moksha.

    Along with the bathing ritual, the pilgrims also worship on the banks of the holy river and participate in discourses from various sadhus and saints.

