  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    All you need to know about the National War Memorial

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 24: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the National War Memorial near India Gate on February 25, officials said.

    The memorial will honour soldiers who have laid down their lives for the country since Independence.

    All you need to know about the National War Memorial
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi

    "The prime minister will dedicate the memorial to the nation on February 25. The defence minister, chiefs of the Army, Navy and Air Force will be among the dignitaries present on the occasion," a senior official said.

    Also Read | Amid, 'will hijack plane to Pakistan' threat, all Indian airports on very high alert

    Some other cabinet ministers are also likely to attend the event, he said.

    "The National War Memorial will include a wall that will carry the names of those soldiers who have laid down their lives for the country," Army chief Gen Bipin Rawat had earlier said.

    "The memorial would be iconic and serve as a new landmark, which would attract people from near and far," he had said.

    Acceding to a long-pending demand of the armed forces, the government in 2015 had approved the project for building a National War Memorial and a National War Museum near India Gate in memory of over 22,500 soldiers who laid down their lives post-Independence.

    "This government will be establishing a war memorial and a museum with a deep sense of gratitude to honour those brave soldiers, who laid down their lives," an official statement released after the Cabinet meeting, chaired by Modi, had then said.

    Also Read | PM Modi to dedicate National War Memorial on Feb 25

    "The memorial will promote a sense of patriotism in the minds of visitors, and will award an opportunity to citizens of this vast nation, to express their token sense of gratitude to the brave soldiers, who laid down their lives for the motherland," it said.

    India Gate itself is a war memorial built during the British Raj as the All India War Memorial Arch to honour the soldiers who died in the First World War (1914-1918) and the Third Anglo-Afghan War (1919). The landmark has the names of soldiers inscribed on its surface.

    Read more about:

    narendra modi memorial

    Story first published: Sunday, February 24, 2019, 9:07 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 24, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue