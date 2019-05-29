PM Narendra Modi's Swearing-in Ceremony: Date, Time, Venue, Guests– All You Need you to Know

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, May 28: Rashtrapati Bhavan will host one of its largest gatherings for a single event on Thursday evening where around 5,000-6,000 eminent persons are expected to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Council of Ministers who will take oath on 30 May, for a second term.

Here's a look at the World Leaders Who Will Attend PM Modi's Swearing-In Ceremony Tomorrow:

Leaders of all BIMSTEC (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation) countries

Member countries of BIMSTEC include Bangladesh, Bhutan, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Thailand besi

Bangladesh President Abdul Hamid

President of Myanmar U Win Myint

Bhutanese Prime Minister Lotay Tshering

Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena

Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth

Kyrgyzstan President Sooronbay Jeenbekov

From Thailand Special Envoy Grisada Boonrach and

Prime Minister of Nepal K P Sharma Oli

Meanwhile, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will miss PM Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony for the second time as she will be on a three-nation foreign visit.

Back home, chief ministers and opposition leaders have been invited for the swearing-in ceremony. Didi, who had skipped Modi's big day will be however attending the ceremony this time, as it was her constitutional obligation as chief minister.

Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony: Date, Time and Venue Details:

The ceremony will be held mostly the way it was conducted in 2014. The swearing-in ceremony will be hosted at the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan - the stately path between the main gates and the main building, which is used for the ceremonial reception of visiting heads of state and heads of government.

However, this would be the fourth time a prime minister would take oath at the forecourt instead of the Durbar Hall.

BIMSTEC leaders invited for Modi's swearing-in

Rashtrapati Bhavan will serve a light dinner for the visiting dignitaries besides high tea after the 7 pm ceremony. Along with the tea, they will also serve vegetarian fare ranging from samosas to Rajbhog and lemon tarts.

A highlight of the dinner will be the signature 'Dal Raisina' that is already being cooked. This speciality of Rashtrapati Bhavan takes 48 hours to cook and the process started on Tuesday night.

Modi's swearing-in ceremony Live Telecast- Where to watch?

Live telecast of the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Council of ministers can be seen on all Doordarshan channels on May 30 from 6.30 pm.

The ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan will also be live streamed on the YouTube channel of Doordarshan.

What had happened in 2014 ceremony?

In 2014, the 6 pm swearing in had guests walking in 4-4:30 pm when the heat was still high. Water bottles were not permitted then due to security considerations.

Modi had invited all SAARC leaders including the then Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif for his swearing-in ceremony, in a major initiative to reach out to the neighbouring countries.