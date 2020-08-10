All you need to know about 2,300-km undersea cable project

YouTube
    New Delhi, Aug 10: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 2300-km undersea Optical Fibre Cable (OFC) project connecting Chennai and Port Blair on Monday (August 10, 2020).

    All you need to know about 2300-km undersea cable project

    Submarine optical fibre cable:

    • The submarine Optical Fibre Cable (OFC) will also connect Port Blair to Swaraj Dweep (Havelock), Little Andaman, Car Nicobar, Kamorta, Great Nicobar, Long Island, and Rangat.
    • Will enable delivery of faster and more reliable mobile and landline telecom services to Andaman and Nicobar Islands
    • A 400 GBPS bandwidth would now be available initially
    • Will also facilitate delivery of e-Governance services such as telemedicine and tele-education

    E-learning and knowledge sharing

  • About 2300 Kms of Submarine OFC cable has been laid at a cost of about Rs 1224 Crore, and the project has been completed in time.
  • The project is funded by the Government of India through the Universal Service Obligation Fund (USOF) under the Department of Telecommunications, Ministry of Communications.
  • Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) executed this project while Telecommunications Consultants India Limited (TCIL) is the Technical Consultants.

