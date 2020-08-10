For Quick Alerts
All you need to know about 2,300-km undersea cable project
New Delhi, Aug 10: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 2300-km undersea Optical Fibre Cable (OFC) project connecting Chennai and Port Blair on Monday (August 10, 2020).
Submarine optical fibre cable:
- The submarine Optical Fibre Cable (OFC) will also connect Port Blair to Swaraj Dweep (Havelock), Little Andaman, Car Nicobar, Kamorta, Great Nicobar, Long Island, and Rangat.
- Will enable delivery of faster and more reliable mobile and landline telecom services to Andaman and Nicobar Islands
- A 400 GBPS bandwidth would now be available initially
- Will also facilitate delivery of e-Governance services such as telemedicine and tele-education
E-learning and knowledge sharing