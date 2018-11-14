All you need to know about Railways' Shri Ramayana Express launching today

About Shri Ramayana Express:

The special train would cover its destinations in 16 days in an all-inclusive package for interested passengers. Interestingly, the train would cover destinations - apart from India - in Sri Lanka as well.

Indian Railways announced that passengers who are interested in the Sri Lankan part of the journey will have to take a flight to Colombo from Chennai. Here, the route would cover Kandy, Nuwara Eliya and Negombo as well.

Ramayana tour plan

After departing from Delhi, the train will make its first stop at Ayodhya followed by Hanuman Garhi Ramkot and Kanak Bhawan temple. Destinations like Nandigram, Sitamarhi, Janakpur, Varanasi, Prayag, Shringverpur, Chitrakoot, Nasik, Hampi and Rameshwaram will be covered by the train.

Cost of the Ramayana tour

The journey within India, which will cover all religious destinations from Ayodhya to Rameshwaram, would cost around Rs 15,120 per person. The amount would also cover major expenses of your religious journey, including onboard train meals, night stays, changing and washroom facilities at dharamshalas.

The Ramayana circuit:

The IRCTC also recently operated an AC Tourist Train from 28th August to 9th September 2018 on the Ramayana Circuit from Trivandrum covering Panchavati, Chitrakoot, Shringverpur, Tulsi Manas Mandir, Darbhanga, Sita Marhi, Ayodhya and Rameshwaram.