  • search

All you need to know about 'Panj Takht Express' tourist train

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Your evening news brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    New Delhi, Dec 4: Railways' catering and tourism arm Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is offereing to run "Panj Takht Express" special Tourist train from Delhi to visit the five sacred Takht associated with Sikh religion.

    All you need to know about Panj Takht Express tourist train

    This train will take you to all to the five famous Gurudwaras in India that has a special significance in Sikh community - Sri Akal Takht Sahib (Amritsar), Takht Sri Damdama Sahib (Bhatinda), Takht Sri Anandpur Sahib, Takht Sri Hazur Sahib (Nanded) and Takht Sri Patna Sahib (Patna). Takhts are mainly the supreme seats or thrones of temporal power and religious authority in Sikhism.

    The train will start on January 14 next year and will cover the route in 10 days.

    It may be noted that this special tourist train was announced on the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.

    Check price, booking and other details here:

    Train name: Panj Takht Express
    Duration (ex Delhi): 09 Nights/ 10 Days
    Tour Date : 14 Jan 2019
    Tour Itinerary : Delhi - Sri Hajur Sahib (Nanded) - Sri Harmandirji Sahib (Patna) - Sri Keshgarh Sahib (Anandpur) - Sri Akal Takht (Amritsar) - Sri Damdama Sahib (Bhatinda)
    No. seats : 800 seats in train (3 AC)
    Tour Price : Rs.15,750/- per person

    The train will cover destinations such as Sri Akal Takht Sahib in Amritsar, Sri Damdama Sahib in Bhatinda, Sri Harmandirji Sahib in Patna, Sri Hajur Sahib in Nanded and Sri Keshgarh Sahib in Anandpur.

    The tour packake includes train journey in 3 AC class, vegetarian meals (breakfast, lunch and dinner), nights stay, wash and change in hotels/Gurudwara, transfers and sightseeing in NAC vehicles, IRCTC tour manager service, tour escorts, security on trains, travel Insurance and all applicable taxes.

    Read more about:

    railways train passengers sikh

    Story first published: Tuesday, December 4, 2018, 1:17 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 4, 2018

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue