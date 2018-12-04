All you need to know about 'Panj Takht Express' tourist train

New Delhi, Dec 4: Railways' catering and tourism arm Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is offereing to run "Panj Takht Express" special Tourist train from Delhi to visit the five sacred Takht associated with Sikh religion.

This train will take you to all to the five famous Gurudwaras in India that has a special significance in Sikh community - Sri Akal Takht Sahib (Amritsar), Takht Sri Damdama Sahib (Bhatinda), Takht Sri Anandpur Sahib, Takht Sri Hazur Sahib (Nanded) and Takht Sri Patna Sahib (Patna). Takhts are mainly the supreme seats or thrones of temporal power and religious authority in Sikhism.

The train will start on January 14 next year and will cover the route in 10 days.

It may be noted that this special tourist train was announced on the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.

Check price, booking and other details here:

Train name: Panj Takht Express

Duration (ex Delhi): 09 Nights/ 10 Days

Tour Date : 14 Jan 2019

Tour Itinerary : Delhi - Sri Hajur Sahib (Nanded) - Sri Harmandirji Sahib (Patna) - Sri Keshgarh Sahib (Anandpur) - Sri Akal Takht (Amritsar) - Sri Damdama Sahib (Bhatinda)

No. seats : 800 seats in train (3 AC)

Tour Price : Rs.15,750/- per person

The train will cover destinations such as Sri Akal Takht Sahib in Amritsar, Sri Damdama Sahib in Bhatinda, Sri Harmandirji Sahib in Patna, Sri Hajur Sahib in Nanded and Sri Keshgarh Sahib in Anandpur.

The tour packake includes train journey in 3 AC class, vegetarian meals (breakfast, lunch and dinner), nights stay, wash and change in hotels/Gurudwara, transfers and sightseeing in NAC vehicles, IRCTC tour manager service, tour escorts, security on trains, travel Insurance and all applicable taxes.