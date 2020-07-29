YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China Rajasthan Crisis
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    All you lazy journalists, Omar Abdullah says on controversy around statehood for J&K

    By
    |

    Srinagar, July 29: Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister has backtracked from his earlier demand for statehood and said that he simply said that having been the CM of the STATE of J&K, I will not fight an assembly election to the assembly of the UT of J&K.

    That is it, no more, no less. That's a far cry from saying I am demanding statehood be restored, Abdullah said in a tweet.

    All you lazy journalists, Omar Abdullah says on controversy around statehood for J&K

    The clarification came after former National Conference minister, Agha Ruhullah Mehdi, an influential Shia leader on Tuesday resigned in protest against Omar's remarks for restoration of statehood for Jammu and Kashmir.

    In an article published in a national daily, Abdullah had mentioned restoration of statehood for J&K as a pre-condition for contesting the assembly elections in future.

    Omar Abdullah not to contest Assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir till full statehood is restored

    Reports said that the senior leaders of the party blamed Abdullah for forgetting to demand the restoration of Article 370 and 35A.

    Mehdi had said that what happened on August 5 is beyond statehood and it should be the last demand. I feel for my fellow citizens as it was a coup on the population of Jammu and Kashmir. Our main demand should be the restoration of special status. The restoration of statehood should be our last demand, he had also said.

    "I have no problem being disagreed with for what I say or do but when you invent things & put words in my mouth to attack me then that's more about you than about me. All you lazy journalists & commentators please show me where I've demanded statehood be restored," Omar said in a tweet.

    More OMAR ABDULLAH News

    Read more about:

    omar abdullah jammu and kashmir

    Story first published: Wednesday, July 29, 2020, 8:53 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 29, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue