‘All this happened because I embraced Islam’: Hadiya after SC verdict

Days after the Supreme Court set aside a Kerala High Court order and allowed Hadiya to live with her husband Shefin Jahan, the 24-year-old said "all this happened because she embraced Islam."

Hadiya, an alleged victim of love jihad on Saturday expressed happiness at being "free now," days after the Supreme Court set aside a Kerala High Court order annulling her marriage with a Muslim man.

"I am happy to be free now," she said after visiting Popular Front of India (PFI) chairman E Aboobacker along with her husband, Shafin Jahan.

Speaking to reporters here, Hadiya said her marriage became a topic of discussion only because it was accompanied by religious conversion. What was wrong in converting to another religion?, she asked.

They called on the PFI chairman to thank him for standing with them in fighting their case, Hadiya said.

"I approached many other Muslim organisations to help me with my desire to embrace Islam. It was only PFI which stood by my side and helped us fight the case legally in the apex court," she said.

Hadiya said she would like to express her gratitude to PFI for standing by her side when others refused to help. Jahan, who was by her side, said they were going to meet his relatives soon.

The apex court had on March 8 set aside a Kerala High Court order annulling her marriage to Jahan.

Hadiya is pursuing her mandatory house surgeon internship at the Sivaraj Homeopathic Medical College and Research Institute in Tamil Nadu's Salem district for completing her Bachelor in Homoepathy Medicine and Surgery (BHMS) course.

OneIndia News

