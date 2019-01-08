All the three cricket associations linked with Lalit Modi in Rajasthan suspended

India

oi-Vinod Kumar Shukla

New Delhi, Jan 8: The Rajasthan Cricket Association in which the fugitive industrialist Lalit Modi was established during the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government led by the then chief minister Vasundhara Raje has been removed from every association. The decision has been taken with the change in the government in the state.

Rajasthan Cricket Association has canceled the recognition of Nagore District Cricket Association under Lalit Modi, not only this but the cricket associations linked directly and indirectly with Lalit Modi like Alwar and Ganganagar too have been de-recognised. President of Alwar Cricket Association was Ruchir Modi - the son of Lalit Modi while it was his lawyer Mehmood Abdi who was president of Ganganagar Cricket Association.

Sources in the Rajasthan Cricket Association said that mail to this regard has been sent to the concerned persons de-recognising these three cricket associations. They said that this was done to fulfill the condition imposed by the BCCI on the Rajasthan Cricket Association. BCCI has kept the RCA suspended.

BCCI has imposed the condition that there must not be a direct and indirect connection of Lalit Modi in the Rajasthan Cricket Association. Rajasthan Cricket Association sources said that three districts Nagore, Ganganagar and Alwar will have very soon new associations. Rajasthan Cricket Association has asked all the three district associations that they must not keep anyone in the association having any connection with Lalit Modi.

Lalit Modi had entered in the Rajasthan cricket in 2004 when he was made president of Nagore Cricket Association silently. The BJP government had brought a new sports law to establish Modi in the Rajasthan Cricket Association and Modi became RAC president.

After change in the government in 2008, first IAS officer Sanjay Joshi and then Congress leader C P Joshi became president of the Rajasthan Cricket Association. In the year 2013, when the BJP returned to power Lalit Modi's son Ruchir Modi became president of Rajasthan Cricket Association.