All the more better if Imran Khan is proxy of Pakistan Army: Mehbooba Mufti

India

oi-Vikas SV

Mumbai, Dec 14: Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti has said that Kashmir is not made an election issue in Pakistan, but in India it is. She said it is better for India-Pakistan ties if the Pakistan Army and Prime Minister Imran Khan are on the same page.

"So I see a chance but we may have to wait because of domestic politics. Kashmir and India aren't made an issue in Pakistan during election but in India, unfortunately, politics is such that tougher your stance towards Pakistan and Kashmir, more votes you expect to get. That's the problem," she said.

"People keep saying Imran Khan is a proxy for Army. If he is that, that is better because Army and he will be on the same page and if he is saying that stop, let's have a dialogue, let's go for reconciliation, that's all the better," she added.

Mehbooba Mufti said it would be better for Kashmir if former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's line on Kashmir is take forward.

"My father had a great vision. He wanted the political process started by Vajpayee ji to be taken forward by Modi ji. We thought though it'll damage us politically we'll be able to take Kashmiris out of the mess they're in. That was the real purpose, we staked everything," she said.

Mehbooba was speaking on "Kashmir - The Way Forward" at the Observer Research Foundation in Mumbai.

[Mehbooba Mufti writes letter to PM Modi, urges him to facilitate opening of Sharda Peeth pilgrimage]

While addressing the audience, she said that there is total distrust and disconnect between people of Kashmir and Centre.

"They look inwards or outwards (outside the border) for support. During the time of Vajpayee, the people of Kashmir thought of him as a leader who cared," she said.

"Even Pakistan responded positively resulting in reduction of militancy and ceasefire. Between 2002-05, it was the golden period of Kashmir, since for the first time the CM of Kashmir and PM of India were on the same page," she added.