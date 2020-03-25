  • search
    All students from Class 1 to 9 will be promoted in Tamil Nadu

    Chennai, Mar 25: All students from first to ninth standard in Tamil Nadu will be promoted considering the closure of schools to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus, Chief Minister K Palaniswami said here on Wednesday.

    Representational Image

    Considering the welfare of students, who could not sit for their annual examinations due to closure of schools, Palaniswami said he ordered the School Education Department to announce promotion of all students from first to ninth standard.

    For plus-two students who could not sit for write exam on March 24, exams will be separately held and a date notified later, he said.

    Story first published: Wednesday, March 25, 2020, 16:23 [IST]
