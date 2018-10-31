All states except Delhi can use existing crackers on Diwali: SC

  • search

    New Delhi, Oct 31: All states except Delhi and neighbouring areas can use existing stocks of firecrackers this Diwali, the Supreme Court said today.

    A bench of Justices A K Sikri and Ashok Bhushan said firecrackers already produced can be sold in this festival season in other parts of the country, except New Delhi.

    PTI file photo

    In Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and other southern states, firecrackers can be burst from 4 am-5 am and from 9 pm-10 pm during festivals, the apex court said.

    It said its direction on community bursting of firecrackers will apply pan India for two hours.

    Its directions on the ban on sale of firecrackers through e-commerce websites will apply pan India, the court said.

    Delhi and neighbouring areas have to stick to "green crackers" to keep the pollution levels in check.

    The Tamil Nadu government on Monday urged the Supreme Court to allow bursting of firecrackers on Diwali or Deepavali morning as per religious practices in the state, besides the already permitted period between 8 pm to 10 pm.

    The petition had said the state should be given permission between 4.30 am to 6.30 am as well.

    Tamil Nadu will celebrate Deepavali on November 6.

    The court observed that the direction for permitting the use of "green crackers" was meant for Delhi and the National Capital Region and does not apply to the rest of the country.

    Story first published: Wednesday, October 31, 2018, 12:56 [IST]
