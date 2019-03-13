All sitting MPs to get ticket, wait and watch for Mandya seat: Yeddyurappa

  • search
    Bengaluru, Mar 13: Karnataka BJP President BS Yeddyurappa said all the 16 sitting BJP MPs will get ticket to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. In a press conference held by the state leadership in Bengaluru, BS Yeddyurappa said he would take part in the BJP core committee on March 15 and the first list likely to be released on March 16.

    All sitting MPs would get ticket, wait and watch for Mandya seat: Yeddyurappa
    Karnataka BJP President BS Yeddyurappa addressing press conference in Bengaluru.

    He said the the saffron party will got to people of the state with achievements of the Modi government, failure of the Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) alliance and achievements the previous BJP government in the state.

    Asked about chances of the BJP getting 22 seats in the state after Congress-JDS forging pre-poll alliance, he said that, in fact, the coalition would help the BJP get more seats.

    He further said that the Congress-JDS alliance has waived-off only Rs 4,500 Crore farm loans in nine months. "Around 160 taluks are severely drought-hit. No minister is available to address the matter. This is the sorry state of governance, " he added.

    BJP candidate from Mandya :

    BJP candidate from Mandya Parliamentary seat, a Vokkaliga bastion, depends on Sumalatha Ambaresh's move, said Yeddyurappa. Also, he condemned HD Revanna's derogatory remarks against Sumalatha, saying people of Mandya will teach a lesson to JDS. Yeddyurappa denied that BJP is behind Sumalatha's political moves in the district.

    Mandya Lok seat has received a lot of attention JDS has fielded Nikhil Kumaraswamy, son of Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, from Mandya amid opposition by supporters of late Congress leader MH Ambareesh.

