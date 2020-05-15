All set for the kill, why Army’s hit-list has most terrorists from the Hizbul Mujahideen

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 15: The Indian Army will keep up the momentum and go for the big terrorists in the Valley.

After gunning down, Hizbul Mujahideen's top terrorist, Riyaz Naikoo, the Army has come up with a new list of top 10 terrorists. The focus would be on these terrorists as they are capable of re-building the terror groups. Moreover, with the emerge of a new group The Resistance Front (TRF), whose main purpose is to recruit, it is important that we get to these top terrorists, an official, who did not want to be named told OneIndia.

Topping the list is Saifullah Mir alias Ghazi Haider alias Doctor Sahab. A Grade A terrorist, he hails from Pulwama. He heads the Hizbul Mujahideen.

With Hizbul down, Pakistan gives special emphasis to Lashkar’s TRF

Mohammad Ashraf Khan of the Hizbul Mujahideen is second in the list and has been active since 2016. He is a resident of Tengpawa. Third on the list is Junaid Sehrai of the Hizbul Mujahideen. He too is a Grade A terrorist.

Mohammad Abbas Sheikh also a member of the Hizbul Mujahideen has been active since 2015 and features fourth on the list.

Mohammad Abbas Sheikh who is fifth on the list is an active member of the Hizbul Mujahideen since 2015.

Zargar Zahid, an old hand of the Jaish-e-Mohammad is fifth on the list. He has been responsible for scores of recruitments into the terror group. He has been with the outfit since 2014.

Top Hizbul terrorist, Riyaz Naikoo killed

Lashkar-e-Tayiba terrorist Shakir features sixth and has been active since 2015. Faisal of the Jaish-e-Mohammad and Maulvi Sahab alias Sheraz Lone of the Hizbul Mujahideen are seventh and eighth on the list.

Saleem Paray of the JeM and Owais Mallick of the Lashkar-e-Tayiba are ninth and tenth on the list.

The officer cited above say that there would be a more aggressive approach. There has been too much activity among the terror groups off late and they are taking advantage of the pandemic to further the activities. The security forces are busy with COVID-19 duties as well and this they are trying to take to their advantage.

It is a crucial time now and it is important to continue the momentum after the killing of Naikoo. The attacks at Keran and Handwara were a set back for the forces, but they back strong and eliminated Naikoo, who was a top terrorist in the Valley.

The Armed Forces and the Intelligence are also keeping a close watch on the TRF. The TRF which is controlled by the Lashkar-e-Tayiba has been formed with two intention- ensure deniability for Pakistan and recruit as many locals as possible.

Eliminating Naikoo: How the math went wrong for this dreaded terrorist

Most of those wanted on the list are from the Hizbul Mujahideen. It is important that we go after the Hizbul Mujahideen all out as they have a better connect with the locals and are capable of recruiting locally. Moreover, they target civilians and the local police as well, the officer also noted.

At least 28 terrorists have been killed in Jammu and Kashmir in April alone. The Forces are also keeping a close watch as the terror groups have managed to recruit 35 locals since the past three months. This is also coupled with the fact that Pakistan has activated most of its launch pads along the border. Intelligence reports say that there are at least 400 terrorists who are waiting to infiltrate.