All set for Jamboo Savari' in Mysore today

Mysuru, Oct 19: Mysore is decked up for the grand finale of the 10-day Dasara celebrations on Thursday when the famous Vijayadashami procession of caparisoned elephants, folk troupes and tableaux showcasing Mysore's royal history and Karnataka's unique culture will be taken out on the traditional route.

Jamboo Savari will be inaugurated by Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara and others by offering puja to Nandhi Dwaja at Balarama Gate of Mysore Palace between 2.30 pm and 3.15 pm. This will set in motion the Vijayadashami procession.

The CM will offer floral tribute to presiding deity Chamundeshwari along with Yaduveer Krishnadutta Chamaraja Wadiyar in the 750kg Golden howdah carried by elephant Arjuna. The Jamboo Savari procession will have 42 troupes and 2,500 artistes perform at the 4.5km procession route.

The administration has spruced up the route of the procession and erected barricades and shelters, besides making seating arrangements at vantage points for tourists to witness the glorious occasion.

The 750-kg golden howdah, mounted on the lead elephant, Balarama, is expected to be the cynosure of all eyes during the procession.

The howdah used to carry the Maharaja of Mysore during the Vijayadashami processions till 1969. In 1970, an idol of the goddess Chamundeshwari, the presiding deity of Mysore, replaced the Maharaja.

People in lakhs gather along the procession route, from Statue Circle to Bannimantap, to watch the Dasara finale, mainly the lead elephant carrying the 750-kg golden howdah and the 11 other caparisoned elephants.

Security tightened

In a bid to ensure smooth conduct of Jumboo Savari , city Police have planned to deploy a total of 6000 personnel including 3,500 personnel of CAR, KSRP, Mounted Police, City Crime and Traffic police, Chamundi squad, RAF and CISF to curb incidents like pick pocketing, harassment of women and other crimes during the Jumboo Savari.