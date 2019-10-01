  • search
    All schools in Jammu and Kashmir to open on October 3

    New Delhi, Oct 01: All schools in Jammu and Kashmir would open on October 3. The administration has also said that the colleges would open on October 9.

    During a meeting chaired by Kashmir Divisional Commissioner, Basheer Ahmed Khan, a directive was issued to all deputy commissioners and officers to ensure that all educational institutions up to higher secondary level and colleges be re-opened. Schools and colleges have remained shut since August 5, the day the Centre announced that Article 370 was being abrogated.

    The modalities to re-open the schools are being worked out. A parent-teacher meeting would be held in all schools today. Further, it was also informed that the medical and dental colleges were functioning smoothly and students faced no inconvenience while appearing for the exams.

    Meanwhile, a five-judge Bench of the Supreme Court will hear petitions relating to Jammu and Kashmir today. The CJI referred all petitions to the five-judge Bench. The petitions had challenged the abrogation of Article 370, the decision to impose curbs, detention of children and also sought a directive to remove restrictions in the Valley as soon as possible.

