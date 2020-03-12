  • search
Trending Congress Coronavirus
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    All schools, colleges, cinema halls in Delhi shut till March 31

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 12: All educational institutions and cinema halls shut in Delhi till March 31 in the wake of Coronavirus outbreak. On Thursday 6th case of coronavirus reported in the national capital.

    All schools, colleges, cinema halls in Delhi shut till March 31

    Reportedly, the mother of a 46-year-old man, who tested positive for novel coronavirus, has also been detected with the virus, making her the sixth patient in the national capital.

    List of Coronavirus testing center in India

    The woman is aged 69 years and is admitted to RML Hospital. Her son has a history of travel to Japan, Geneva and Italy. They are residents of West Delhi's Janakpuri. Eight other members of their family were found to be asymptomatic.

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    new delhi coronavirus arvind kejriwal schools

    Story first published: Thursday, March 12, 2020, 17:36 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 12, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X