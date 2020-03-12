All schools, colleges, cinema halls in Delhi shut till March 31

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

New Delhi, Mar 12: All educational institutions and cinema halls shut in Delhi till March 31 in the wake of Coronavirus outbreak. On Thursday 6th case of coronavirus reported in the national capital.

Reportedly, the mother of a 46-year-old man, who tested positive for novel coronavirus, has also been detected with the virus, making her the sixth patient in the national capital.

The woman is aged 69 years and is admitted to RML Hospital. Her son has a history of travel to Japan, Geneva and Italy. They are residents of West Delhi's Janakpuri. Eight other members of their family were found to be asymptomatic.