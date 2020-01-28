All religions to benefit from CAA, says PM Modi at NCC rally

New Delhi, Jan 28: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a National Cadet Corps rally at Cariappa Parade Ground in New Delhi said that the government has brought the Citizenship Amendment Act to correct "historical injustice" and to fulfil the BJP's "old promise" to religious minorities living in neighbouring countries.

Speaking at the Annual Prime Minister's National Cadet Corps (NCC) Rally 2020, Modi said,''Whatever your young ideas, your young mind wanted, our Govt did. Today, in Delhi there is a National War Memorial and also a National Police Memorial.''

''For over 30 yrs not a single next generation fighter plane was added to IAF. Old aircraft used to meet with accidents, fighter pilots used to die...Work stalled for 3 decades was cleared by us. Country, today has next generation fighter plane Rafale,'' Prime Minister said.

Modi said,''Several speeches were given but when our armed forces used to ask to take action, they used to be refused. Today there is 'yuva soch', country is progressing with youthful thinking. So, it does surgical strike, airstrike & teaches lesson to terrorists after entering their house.''

Speaking on CAA, Modi said,''Those who are fearmongering on CAA refuse to see the persecution of religious minorities in Pakistan. Shouldn't we help the persecuted? Some time back a Pakistan Army advert came out in which it was clearly written that only Non-Muslims apply for sanitation workers post.''

Modi also said the problem in Jammu and Kashmir persisted since Independence and some families and political parties kept issues in the region "alive", as a result of which terrorism thrived there. He said the present government has been trying to solve decades old problems plaguing the country.

Slamming Pakistan, the prime minister said the neighbouring country has lost three wars but continues to wage proxy wars against India. Previous governments, he said, treated the problem as a law and order issue.

"But even when out armies would ask for action, they would not go ahead," he said, slamming the "inaction" of previous governments at the Centre. He also said that currently, not only J&K but other parts of the country are also peaceful and the government has managed to address the aspirations of the northeast region which were neglected for decades.

Listing out the achievements of the government, the PM referred to the Bodo agreement, Triple Talaq, abrogation of Section 370 in Jammu and Kashmir among them.