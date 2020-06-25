  • search
    All regular train services cancelled till August 12th; Railways to refund full fares

    New Delhi, Jun 25: All regular mail, express and passenger services as well as suburban trains have been cancelled till August 12, the Railway Board said on Thursday.

    All regular train services cancelled till Aug 12: Indian Railways

    Source said that the decision was taken keeping in mind the increasing number of coronavirus cases in the country. However, all special trains -- 12 pairs running on the Rajdhani routes since May 12 and 100 pairs operating since June 1 -- will continue, they said.

    No trains until mid-August? Circular from Railways raises questions

    The limited special suburban services which began recently in Mumbai to ferry essential services personnel identified by the local authorities will also continue to run, officials said.

    "All tickets booked for the regular time-tabled trains for journey date from 01.07.20 to 12.08.20 also stand cancelled. Full refund will be generated," the Railway Board order stated. Earlier, the Railways had cancelled all trains till June 30.

