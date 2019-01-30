  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    All party meeting ahead of the Budget session underway

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 30: An all-party meeting chaired by Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan ahead of the Budget Session 2019 is currently underway in the national capital. The Budget Session will begin tomorrow (January 31).

    All party meeting ahead of the Budget session (Image courtesy - ANI/Twitter)
    All party meeting ahead of the Budget session (Image courtesy - ANI/Twitter)

    During the meeting, the Speaker will seek the support of different political parties for the smooth conduct of business in the Lower House.

    The Budget session will begin with the address of President Ram Nath Kovind to the joint sitting of both the Houses of Parliament at 11.00 A.M in Central Hall on Thursday. The Budget will be presented on 1st of February. The session will conclude on 13th of next month.

    [What is an Interim Budget]

    This Budget session will be the last parliamentary session of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government, before the general elections.

    Striking down all the speculations, Finance Ministry on Wednesday clarified that this budget will be 'Interim Budget 2019-20'. The interim budget will be tabled on February 1 and both the Houses will remain in session till February 13.

    [Interim budget: How adventurous will Modi sarkar get]

    Certain media reports had earlier claimed that the government would present a full budget -- a deviation from the tradition of presenting an interim budget in February.

    Finance Minister Piyush Goyal in a press conference in the National Capital has clarified that this Budget will be called Interim Budget 2019-20. "This Budget will be called Interim Budget 2019-20 and therefore, don't have any confusion on this issue," the statement read.

    Read more about:

    budget 2019 all party meeting sumitra mahajan

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 30, 2019, 18:17 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 30, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue