All party meeting ahead of the Budget session underway

India

oi-Vikas SV

New Delhi, Jan 30: An all-party meeting chaired by Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan ahead of the Budget Session 2019 is currently underway in the national capital. The Budget Session will begin tomorrow (January 31).

During the meeting, the Speaker will seek the support of different political parties for the smooth conduct of business in the Lower House.

The Budget session will begin with the address of President Ram Nath Kovind to the joint sitting of both the Houses of Parliament at 11.00 A.M in Central Hall on Thursday. The Budget will be presented on 1st of February. The session will conclude on 13th of next month.

This Budget session will be the last parliamentary session of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government, before the general elections.

Striking down all the speculations, Finance Ministry on Wednesday clarified that this budget will be 'Interim Budget 2019-20'. The interim budget will be tabled on February 1 and both the Houses will remain in session till February 13.

Certain media reports had earlier claimed that the government would present a full budget -- a deviation from the tradition of presenting an interim budget in February.

Finance Minister Piyush Goyal in a press conference in the National Capital has clarified that this Budget will be called Interim Budget 2019-20. "This Budget will be called Interim Budget 2019-20 and therefore, don't have any confusion on this issue," the statement read.