‘All parametres met’: Patanjali after notice over COVID breakthrough claim

New Delhi, June 23: Patanjali CEO Acharya Balakrishnan on Tuesday has claimed that the Central government has been provided with all the necessary details of clinical trials of Coronil-touted as coronavirus cure.

Patanjali Ayurved Ltd was asked by the AYUSH ministry of government of India to suspend advertisements promoting use of Coronil, launched on Tuesday, as an effective treatment for the deadly Covid-19 infection.

Issuing a clarification, Balakrishnan tweeted, "This government encourages Ayurveda and works for its glory, the communication gap has been filled and the Ayush ministry has been given all the information regarding the 100% fulfillment of all the standard parameters of Randomized Placebo Controlled Clinical Trials (of Coronil)."

Yoga guru Ramdev's herbal medicine company Patanjali Ayurved on Tuesday claimed to have discovered a medicine that could cure coronavirus in just seven days - a claim that the Ayush Ministry scoffed at by seeking stopping of advertisements for the drug.

While Ramdev claimed that Ayurved-based 'Coronil and Swasari' medicine have shown 100 per cent favourable results during clinical trials on COVID-19 infected patients except those on a life support system, the Ayush Ministry sought from the company detailed report on composition, testing and other data of the drugs.

The ministry also used powers under a 1954 law to ask the firm to "stop advertising/publicizing" claims of corona cure drug until the issue is examined by it.