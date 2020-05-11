  • search
    All parameters are fine: Manmohan Singh stable; developed reaction to medication

    New Delhi, May 11: Former prime minister Manmohan Singh is stable and under observation at the AIIMS here after suffering reaction to a new medication and developing fever, hospital sources said on Monday.

    The 87-year-old Congress leader was admitted to the hospital on Sunday evening after he complained of uneasiness. The sources said that Singh had developed a reaction to a new medication and further investigation is being carried on him to rule out other causes of fever.

    "Dr Manmohan Singh was admitted for observation and investigation after he developed a febrile reaction to a new medication," the sources said to PTI.

    "He is being investigated to rule out other causes of fever and is being provided care as needed. He is stable and under care of a team of doctors at the Cardiothoracic Centre of AIIMS," they said. "All his parameters are fine. He is under observation at the AIIMS," a source close to him has said.

    Singh, a senior leader of the opposition Congress, is currently a Member of Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan. He was the prime minister between 2004 and 2014.

    In 2009, Singh underwent a successful coronary bypass surgery at the AIIMS. A number of leaders expressed have expressed concern over his health and wished him a speedy recovery.

