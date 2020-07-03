All of you gave a befitting reply: PM Modi tells jawans injured in Galwan clash

New Delhi, July 03: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday told the soldiers injured in the violent face off with Chinese troops in Ladakh's Galwan Valley last month that they gave a befitting reply.

Interacting with the injured personnel at an army hospital in Leh, he said their bravery will be a source of inspiration for times to come. The prime minister said 130 crore Indians are proud of them.

"The bravehearts who left us, have not gone without a reason. Together, you all also gave a befitting reply (karara jawab bhi diya hai)," he told the injured soldiers.'

''Our country has never bowed down and will never bow down to any world power. I pay my respects to you as well as the mothers who gave birth to braves like you. Hope everyone gets well soon,'' he said.

Modi said,''A message has gone to the world about the valour shown by you braves. The way you stood up to the powers, the world wishes to know who are these braves? What is their training? What is their sacrifice? World is analysing your bravery.''

''We have be self reliant, have never bowed under any power in the past and will never do that,'' PM Modi said after meeting injured soldiers at hospital in Leh.