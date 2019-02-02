  • search
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now  
Evening news brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    All Lok Sabha constituencies to get passport centre by February end

    By
    |

    Allahabad, Feb 2: Union Minister Manoj Sinha on Saturday said the number of passport centres, which were just 77 in 2014, have now increased to over 300, and all Lok Sabha constituencies would get them by February end.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    Sinha said passport centres have been set up in almost all Lok Sabha constituencies and those which does not have that facility yet will get it very soon.

    The Minister of State for Telecommunications (Independent Charge), while unveiling a Kumbh Mela commemorative postage stamp here, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants that no Indian should travel more than 50 km for issuance of passport.

    [Most powerful and worst passports of 2019 revealed]

    Till 2014, there were 77 passport centres in the country. But now it has increased to more then 300. Some Lok Sabha constituencies which are yet to get a passport centre will get it by the end of February, Sinha said.

    He also said the Department of Posts has started India Post Payments Bank facility and termed it "home delivery of banking services".

    OneIndia News with PTI inputs

    Read more about:

    passport manoj sinha

    Story first published: Saturday, February 2, 2019, 21:17 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 2, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue