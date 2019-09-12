  • search
Trending MV Act Nitin Gadkari
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    All landlines restored, schools, hospitals functioning in J&K: MHA

    By Simran Kashyap
    |

    New Delhi, Sep 12: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday said in a statement that unlike reports claiming grim situation of communication lines in the Valley, "all landlines have been restored, along with postpaid mobiles in Kupwara".

    All landlines restored, schools, hospitals functioning in J&K: MHA
    J&K is going to have normalcy back. File photo.

    The statement comes after more than a month after the Centre revoked Article 370 of the Constitution, thereby revoking the special status accorded to the Valley.

    India and Pak must resolve Kashmir issue through dialogue: UN

    In a series of tweets, the ministry said that all landline connections have been restored and schools and health institutions, too, are fully functioning. The health institutions, the MHA informed, are functioning with 5,10,870 Out Patient Departments (OPD) and 15,157 surgeries.

      India demolishes Pakistan at UNHRC after it rakes up J&K

      The ministry further informed that all banks and ATMs are also functioning and Rs 1.08 crore have been withdrawn from the J&K Bank. It also said that postpaid mobile services have been restored in Kupwara.

      The government further said that the healthcare sector is also being closely looked into and that all health institutions are fully functional as of Wednesday (September 11), with 5,10,870 outpatient departments (OPDs) and 15,157 surgical set-ups being operational by now.

      On the availability of basic necessities, it assured of adequate stock of petroleum products and food grains and said that over 42,600 trucks had carried essential supplies to the Valley since August 6, the day after its special status was revoked.

      The latest ease in restrictions comes amid the ongoing 42nd session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) in Geneva, Switzerland in which India and Pakistan clashed on Tuesday.

      Jammu and Kashmir has been under a strict security clampdown since August when the unprecedented move was announced. The move also ended the Valley's statehood, creating two separate union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

      More JAMMU AND KASHMIR News

      Read more about:

      jammu and kashmir mha article 370

      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue