All India Cine Workers Association bans Pakistan artists in film indutsry

Mumbai, Feb 18: All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA) announced a total ban on Pakistani actors and artists working in the film industry in the wake of dastradly attack on CRPF jawans in Pulwama. The association strongly condemned the brutal terrorists attack on soldiers at Pulwama.

The letter clearly states that despite the official ban if any organisation insists on working with Pakistani artistes, the AICWA will ban them and strict action will be taken against them.

All India Cine Workers Association announce a total ban on Pakistani actors and artists working in the film industry. #PulwamaAttack pic.twitter.com/QpSMUg9r8b — ANI (@ANI) February 18, 2019

Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) observed 'Black Day' on Sunday. No work was done between 2 pm and 4 pm. A prayer session was also held for the brave hearts.

The solidarity march organised by FWICE was held at 2 pm, where a lot of celebrities joined the march. Chief advisor to FWICE and chairman of Indian Television and film directors association (IFTDA) Ashok Pandit had also extended support to the today's march and added that by this solidarity march we want to send a message that the whole industry is behind its brave hearts.

Some other film organisations have also extended their support to FWICE for their solidarity march held on Sunday.