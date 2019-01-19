All I can hear from Bengal is ‘Bachao Bachao’: PM Modi reacts to oppn rally

India

oi-Deepika S

Silvassa, Jan 19: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched a scathing attack on the attempts being made by various opposition parties to form a 'mahagathbandhan' or a 'grand alliance' ahead of the crucial Lok Sabha elections due this year with a sole aim to oust the ruling BJP from power.

PM Modi, who spoke at a public meeting in Silvassa, said the big difference between the opposition leaders and him was that they were trying to save themselves while, he spent all his time, in interest of the country.

"My actions against corruption have infuriated some people. It's but natural for them to get angry as I've prevented them from looting public money. Consequently, they have now formed an alliance called Mahagathbandhan," the PM said.

Also Read Opposition rally Highlights: Gathbandhan sounds battle cry from Kolkata, vows to crush BJP

"This grand alliance is not just against me but the people of this country. All of them haven't come together yet but they are already negotiating their share in the spoils of power," PM Modi said.

"They are crying for help and shouting from Kolkata 'bachao, bachao'. This gathbandhan is not against Modi but against the country, he said.

Earlier in the day BJP leader Rajiv Pratap Rudy said their party isnt threatened by this 'Mahagathbandhan'. Calling the meeting 'a rally of conflict', Rudy taunted asking: "Who is Mahagathbandhan PM's face?" The minister was addressing a press conference at the party's headquarter in New Delhi.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday rolled out the red carpet for opposition leaders to take on the Narendra Modi-led NDA government at the Centre ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, which was attended by several leaders from different political parties.

The leaders include former prime minister H D Deve Gowda, former Union ministers Yashwant Sinha, Shatrughan Sinha and Arun Shourie; three present chief ministers Arvind Kejriwal, Chandrababu Naidu and H D Kumaraswamy; former chief ministers Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah, Akhilesh Yadav and Gegong Apang; and Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Abhishek Manu Singhvi.